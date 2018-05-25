MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen’s Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will sponsor a Walk on the Wild Side-New Hampshire-Themed Artwork Class with Christine Keenan on Sunday, June 10, offering students the opportunity to use stencils, stamps, paints and ink to create a unique mixed media piece.
Students will complete either a moose or a New Hampshire map, and leave with the work matted and ready to show off.
There is both a tuition fee and a materials fee that will be payable to the instructor. Pre-registration is required, and students will need to bring an apron or a shirt they do not mind getting paint on.
For further information and to register, call 603-279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Details also are posted at http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/painting/ and on the gallery’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.