MEREDITH — ‘Tis the season to give to others, and the Meredith Historical Society will do its part on Food Pantry Day, Saturday, Nov. 21. Covid-19 has exacerbated the area’s food insecurity problem and many local families are quietly suffering with too little to eat. Canned goods and non-perishable food can be dropped off at the 45 Main St. Museum between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A basket will be outdoors to receive your food donations, with refreshments offered inside to enjoy as you visit the museum’s exhibits. The Meredith Food Pantry will distribute these contributions to less fortunate folks.
While visiting the museum, you can purchase a chance to win a raffle basket full of locally made products, including salsa, mugs, books, placemats, napkins embroidered with the names of area lakes, even a bottle of Hermit Woods wine.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 19, just in time to be used during holiday celebrations. Proceeds of the raffle will be applied to improvement of the museum’s facilities and exhibits. To become involved, phone 279-2275.
