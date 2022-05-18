MEREDITH — The Meredith Fine Craft Gallery would like to welcome League-juried artist Terri Talas back to the gallery.
Talas’ vast art experience and background in natural sciences has allowed her to take a piece of the ancient past and bring it into the modern world. Her jewelry is hand-carved from ancient mammoth ivory found in Alaska and Siberia. Talas offers a wide variety of nature designs and ancient symbols, highly detailed and rich in color.
Stop in the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery to fully appreciate the work of this talented artist. For more information, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
