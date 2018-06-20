MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society’s Farm Museum at 61 Winona Road opens for the 2018 season on Saturday, June 23. Visitors are welcome to tour the displays of early regional farming equipment each Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend.
The interior of the building is organized into items used in everyday nineteenth century farm life during the four seasons of the year. Photographs from the era also demonstrate how specific tasks were undertaken, from plowing fields in the spring, haying in summer, apple cider making in the fall to ice harvesting in winter. Both children and adults will enjoy learning of a nearly extinct way of life for New Englanders.
The museum is looking for additional volunteers. All that is required is an interest in keeping the past alive and vibrant. A Historical Society member will show you how a minimal time investment can open a new “old” world to you. Volunteers serve either two or four hours on Saturday or Sunday. To volunteer or for more information, call 603-279-2275.
The Meredith Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.