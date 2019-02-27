MEREDITH — The Meredith 250th Anniversary Celebration has come to an end. The committee which organized and hosted the events throughout the past year recently had its final meeting and formally disbanded.
“We’ve celebrated history, made a mark on the present and impacted the future of our town,” said Steve Durand, Meredith 250th Committee co-chair. The committee voted to donate nearly $10,000 in remaining revenue to the Greater Meredith Program’s Career Partnership Program. The career partnership program is a public and private partnership established to benefit the Inter-Lakes School District and community by connecting students with local businesses to explore future career options.
The celebration included a variety of events and activities over the past year, including the Kick Off Dinner Dance in December 2017, Ice Racing on Meredith Bay in February, the 1968 Time Capsule Unveiling and expanded fireworks display on July 4, A Day at the Park softball competition in July, the Meredith Main Street Parade in August, and the finale celebration, Denim & Diamonds, at Church Landing on New Year’s weekend. Other activities were the Meredith 250th photo book, 2018 calendar, and commemorative retail items.
