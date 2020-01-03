WORCESTER, Mass. — While some college students were taking finals or heading home for the winter break, Clark University junior Erik Boquist, of Meredith, donned a Santa suit, grabbed a friend and brought a smile to passers by in Worcester, Mass. In the Main South neighborhood, for the third year in a row, Boquist handed out gift cards he purchased after raising $628 on a GoFundMe page, and shared some of his dance moves.
