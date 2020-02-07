CONCORD — The State Historical Resources Council has added four properties to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
Originally an observation tower built in 1898, St. John’s on the Lake Chapel was purchased by the Episcopalian Diocese in 1926 to serve Meredith’s summer residents. The tower was enclosed in wooden shingles and a stone chapel was added to it, resulting in a mix of gothic, rustic and shingle architectural styles. A former railroad train bell installed in the attic connects to a rope pull accessible from the first floor.
A travel and tourism fixture in Meredith for nearly 200 years, the circa 1800 post-and-beam Nutmeg Inn has been a tavern, an inn, a boarding school, a dinner theatre and is currently a bed and breakfast. From 1927-1937, it served as regional headquarters for the Girl Scouts, functioning as a leader training and conference center as well as a summer camp.
Other properties include the Parish House in Lee and Durham’s Wagon Hill Farm.
To nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, research the history of the nominated property and document it on an individual inventory form from the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources. Having a property listed in the Register does not impose restrictions on property owners. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr, or by calling 603-271-3483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.