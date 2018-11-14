MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Oct. 25 at Church Landing. Over 120 business leaders gathered for the event, which featured year-end reports, the presentation of the Community Awards, and remarks from Justin Spencer of Recycled Percussion. Representing the presenting sponsor, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Chris Dickinson offered a welcome on behalf of the bank.
Chamber President John Moulton welcomed the attendees and thanked the board, the staff, and the sponsors for their contributions to the chamber over the past year. In her report, Executive Director Sue Cerutti noted that chamber membership has held steady, and support for chamber programs has been strong.
Four Community Awards were presented, including a Special Recognition Award for Meredith Village Savings Bank for its service to the community and the role the bank played in the new Welcome to Meredith Signs project. Also recognized for their role in the installation of the signs were Rob Ambrose of Ambrose Construction, Dan Harris of Realgreen Services, and John Stephens of Stephens Landscaping Professionals. The Community Pride Award was presented the Cutillo family for their recent renovation of the Center Harbor Inn.
The Civic Project Award was presented to the Greater Meredith Program in recognition of the new Archie statue, dedicated this summer during Meredith’s 250th Celebration in memory of Bob Montana.
The Citizenship Award was presented to Middleton Building Supply, accepted by General Manager and Chamber Board Member Randy Hancock.
Major sponsors were LRGHealthcare, Moulton Farm, and Overhead Door Options. Associate Sponsors were Berkshire Hathaway Verani Realty, Cormack Construction, Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella, PLLC, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Hayward & Company, Lakes Region Community Services Council, Maxfield Real Estate, and Realgreen Services.
Leading the chamber for the coming year will be President John Moulton of Moulton Farm, Vice President Dan Harris of Realgreen Services, and Secretary/ Treasurer Rob Ambrose of Ambrose Brothers, Inc. Board Members include Randy Hancock of Middleton Building Supply, Jill Ober of Path Resorts, Padraic South of CSI Technologies, Wendy Bagley of Melcher & Prescott Insurance, Mary Elliard of the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, Holly French of LRGHealthcare, Julie Hayward of Hayward and Company, Amy Mavris of Meredith Village Savings Bank, Katheryn Rolfe of Oglethorpe Fine Arts and Crafts, John Stephens of Stephens Landscaping Professionals, and Sim Willey of Hart’s Restaurant.
