Meredith Chamber offers old welcome signs for bid

The Meredith Chamber recently installed new "Welcome to Meredith" signs, replacing signs like this one. The old sign will be available for bid during the silent auction at the Annual Meeting Oct. 25. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Annual Fall Meeting of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at Church Landing on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. 

The chamber is still accepting reservations for this event through Friday, Oct. 19 by visiting www.meredithareachamber.com.

Highlighted at the meeting will be a special presentation about the new "Welcome to Meredith" signs. President John Moulton announced that one of the old signs will be available at the meeting through a silent auction, to the highest bidder.

Featured speaker, Justin Spencer of Recycled Percussion, will focus his remarks on the importance of corporate giving and helping others. Year-end reports, the election of directors, and the presentation of the Community Awards are also on the agenda.

