MEREDITH — The Annual Fall Meeting of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at Church Landing on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 4-6:30 p.m.
The chamber is still accepting reservations for this event through Friday, Oct. 19 by visiting www.meredithareachamber.com.
Highlighted at the meeting will be a special presentation about the new "Welcome to Meredith" signs. President John Moulton announced that one of the old signs will be available at the meeting through a silent auction, to the highest bidder.
Featured speaker, Justin Spencer of Recycled Percussion, will focus his remarks on the importance of corporate giving and helping others. Year-end reports, the election of directors, and the presentation of the Community Awards are also on the agenda.
