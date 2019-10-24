MEREDITH — The Legion Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 30, opens American Legion membership to all Veterans honorably discharged who have served since Dec. 7, 1940. The act makes six million Veterans eligible for membership in the American Legion.
Post 33 of the American Legion will be holding an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26, and welcomes eligible Veterans to enroll in Legion membership. Veterans of any branch of the U.S. military are welcome. Representatives from the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders will be available to answer questions.
The open house will offer snacks, refreshments, and a door prize raffle. The Legion Post is at 6 Plymouth St. downtown, and the Post will be open from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information about The Legion Act, visit www.legion.org/membership/246557/legion-act-signed-law.
