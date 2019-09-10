MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club will host their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and guests may arrive at 5 p.m. for coffee and conversation. The meal will be baked haddock, tartar sauce, green beans, coleslaw, roasted red potatoes and rolls. Dessert will be lemon blueberry cake. The meal is free, although donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to help fund future dinners. For more information about the Meredith Altrusa Club, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
