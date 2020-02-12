MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is holding their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and guests may arrive at 5 p.m. for coffee and conversation. February’s meal will be American Chop Suey, coleslaw, and garlic bread, with faux Napoleon for dessert. The meal is free, and donations are accepted to help fund future dinners. All are welcome. If Inter-Lakes School District has a morning delay, dinner will be served as scheduled. If school is cancelled or dismissed early, dinner will be cancelled. For more information, visit altrusameredithnh.org.

