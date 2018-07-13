MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club will serve their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, July 25. The doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The menu will be a summer meal of grilled hot dogs, baked beans, broccoli slaw and ice cream sandwiches.
All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. The meal is free of charge, however donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to help fund future dinners.
The Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
