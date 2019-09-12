MEREDITH — On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Altrusa Club of Meredith will host a Volunteer Forum at Meredith Community Center, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be representatives from nonprofit organizations such as Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, Community Garden Club, Meredith Food Pantry, Lakes Region Community Emergency Response Team, and Circle Program.
There will be guest speakers who will talk about the important work the organizations do to help improve the community, and why volunteers are a vital part of that work.
For more information, contact winski@metrocast.net.
