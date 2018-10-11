MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club will host a Food Drive on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The club is calling on the public to help local food pantries by dropping off items including canned goods such as fruit in unsweetened juice, apple sauce, vegetables, beans, soup, and pasta sauce; staple items such as peanut butter, jelly, pasta, cereal, flour, sugar, and dried fruit; and household items like all- purpose cleaners, toilet cleaner, soap, laundry and dish detergent, household cleaners, soap, soap powder, paper towels, toilet tissue, facial tissues, and deodorant.
To learn more about The Altrusa Club of Meredith, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org or email meredithnhaltrusa@hotmail.com.
