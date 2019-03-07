MEREDITH — The deadline is March 29 for non-traditional students who wish to continue their education to submit an application for an Altrusa scholarship. Adult learners age 23 or older are eligible. Applicants must live or work in Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, New Hampton, Sandwich, Holderness, or Laconia.
Applications are available at Meredith, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Sandwich, Center Harbor, Holderness and Laconia public libraries. They are also available at Plymouth State University and Lakes Region Community College. Applications are also available by visiting www.altrusameredithnh.org, or email ktruberg@gmail.com.
The scholarships provided by Altrusa International of Meredith are available to adults who wish to upgrade their job skills or acquire skills for job entry. Eligible programs include LNA programs, re-certification programs, and cosmetology programs. Candidates enrolled for a minimum of three college credits at an accredited facility as well as graduate students are eligible to apply.
For more information, contact Karen Truberg at 603-253-3167 or Shirley Currier at 603-279-8772.
