PLYMOUTH — The Board of Directors of Lakes Region Mental Health Center will hold their annual meeting, ‘Embracing the Growing Years’ on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Common Man Inn & Spa.
The evening’s program will focus on examining the impact of trauma and adverse experiences on the growth and development of young children. “The early years in childhood provide the best opportunity to develop a child’s full potential; as well as form academic, social, and cognitive skills that determine not only success in school but also their entire life. Ensuring that young children have safe, secure environments in which to grow, learn, and develop healthy brains and bodies is not only good for the children themselves but also builds a strong foundation for a thriving, prosperous society. It’s an important part of the work that we do,” said Maggie Pritchard, executive director of Lakes Region Mental Health Center. The center served 1,077 children this year.
Cassie Yackley, Psy.D, is the evening’s keynote speaker. She will present recent discoveries from developmental neuroscience, attachment, implementation science, and reflective practice to help audiences develop skills of relationship and self-awareness in ways that transform organizations, promote staff professional growth and wellness, and improve outcomes for the consumers they serve.
“Cassie has collaborated with individuals, providers, and agencies across child-serving systems to employ this approach and we are delighted to have Cassie speak at our Annual Meeting,” said Deb Pendergast, president of the board of directors for Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
LRMH will present the 2018 Helen Holbrook Leadership and Service Award and the Dr. George “Pete” Harris Community Service Award at the Annual Meeting. The Holbrook Award is given to an individual in the community who leads by example and gives of themselves to strengthen the cause of mental health in the Lakes Region, while the Harris Award is presented to an individual in the community who promotes increased awareness, sensitivity, understanding and acceptance of mental health issues in the Lakes Region through educating the public.
To register to attend, visit www.lrmhc.org or contact Ann Nichols by phone at 603-524-1100, ext. 445, or by email at anichols@genesisbh.org.
