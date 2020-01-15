LACONIA — The New England Wolves will dedicate one of their home games to the memory of John Bradley Thompson and raising awareness and funding for The Cure Starts Now Foundation.
This year’s memorial game will be held at Merrill Fay Arena at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, when the Wolves take on the Seacoast Spartans. The community is invited to come out and support the foundation through the Not So Mini One-on-One Penalty Shot Competition.
John Bradley Thompson endured a 10-month battle with an inoperable, terminal brain tumor during 2013 and 2014. His family coordinates the New Hampshire Chapter of the Cure Starts Now Foundation.
For more information, contact Jesse Thompson at 603-387-5513.
