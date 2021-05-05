LACONIA, NH – Spectacle Management announces the first set of shows at the newly renovated Colonial Theatre of Laconia. Get a first look at the Colonial Theatre during the “Meet The Colonial” events on May 27 and June 3. Take a backstage tour of the Colonial, meet the staff, learn about upcoming events, memberships, and Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, and enjoy a short musical performance. Capacity is limited and social-distance guidelines will be in effect.
Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, in a partnership with the Community Players of Concord, kicks-off its “Colonial Series” with The Dinner Party by Neil Simon on August 13-15. Social-Distancing will also be in effect for these performances. The Colonial Theatre will be open for full capacity shows for Ambrosia on Friday, Sept. 24 and the Robert Cray Band on Saturday, Sept. 25. Finally on Friday, Oct. 22, Get The Led out rocks the Colonial stage with an evening of classic Led Zeppelin.
Tickets for Meet The Colonial, The Dinner Party by Neil Simon, Ambrosia, The Robert Cray Band, and Get The Led Out, go on sale on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Bob Marley go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
