FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin and the Franklin Elks Lodge are hosting a Candidates Night on Monday, Oct. 22, starting at 6 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served.
Candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties at the federal, state, county, and local levels will be available to present their ideas on today’s issues. A question and answer period will follow.
For more information, contact Bronwyn Asplund-Walsh at basplund@metrocast.net or 603-934-3375.
