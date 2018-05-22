MEREDITH — The photo contest sponsored by Merrimack County Savings Bank and Meredith Village Savings Bank ends Saturday, May 26. Entries may be submitted through the online system, by mail or dropped off at any MVSB or Merrimack branch office.
Winning full-color photographs will be featured on four websites: the two banks, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and MillRiver Wealth Management, as well as in desktop and wall versions of printed calendars. Final photos also may be included on holiday cards and note cards.
Featured images will focus on people enjoying local events, such as the Merrimack County Savings Bank Rock N’ Race, the Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic, the Nashua Rotary Rock n’ Ribfest or the Sandwich Fair. Other popular choices include people enjoying local New Hampshire venues, attractions and businesses such as the Sculpture Walk in Meredith, Canterbury Shaker Village or Granite State Candy in Concord.
There are two separate contests, as different formats are needed for websites and print calendars. Participants may enter one or both, but will need to indicate the specific contest they are entering. A maximum of five full-color entries will be accepted with each entry.
Online submissions may be made at either www.mvsb.com/photo-contest or www.themerrimack.com/photo-contest. All photos must be submitted in color. Hard copy entries will be accepted, and prints should be enclosed with a corresponding disc containing high-resolution, full-color images in .tiff, .eps or .jpg formats. For the calendar contest, the photo dimensions should be 10” wide by 8” high and the associated digital files should be a minimum of 300 DPI. For the website contest, the images should measure 10” wide by 4.25” high and the associated digital files should be a minimum of 72 dpi, though higher is preferred at a size of at least 1920 pixels wide x 5300 pixels high.
A $100 cash prize is awarded for each winning photo selected. Winners are responsible for the payment of any federal, state and local taxes on their prizes.
The names of the photographers will be unknown to the panel evaluating the work, and selections will be based solely on the suitability of the subject; quality of the photograph; and adherence to the purpose of the contest, a celebration of New Hampshire year- round.
