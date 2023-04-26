BELMONT — Belmont Public Library's programs are flourishing and growing. The biggest growth will be the relaunch of its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which will kick off on Wednesday, May 17. More information to come soon.

A new addition to the weekly lineup is the introduction of the new Homeschool LEGO meet-up group. The children’s room will be open to all homeschooling families to come in, create with LEGOs, take a look around at the materials, and get together with new and familiar faces. If you have questions about this group, contact Rebecca Searles at youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org or call 603-267-8331.

