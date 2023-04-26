BELMONT — Belmont Public Library's programs are flourishing and growing. The biggest growth will be the relaunch of its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which will kick off on Wednesday, May 17. More information to come soon.
A new addition to the weekly lineup is the introduction of the new Homeschool LEGO meet-up group. The children’s room will be open to all homeschooling families to come in, create with LEGOs, take a look around at the materials, and get together with new and familiar faces. If you have questions about this group, contact Rebecca Searles at youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org or call 603-267-8331.
Mondays will continue to be the new day and time for Musical Munchkins — 10 a.m. Teen Tuesdays concentrate on the teen & tween patrons with a program each week after school, beginning at 3 p.m.: Rhyme & Reason — a poetry group, May 2; Innovation Station — S.T.E.A.M. group, May 9; Young Ink — a writing club, May 16; and lastly Crafternoon — a crafting group, May 23.
Wednesdays are reserved for the wee little ones and writing with StoryTots, a story time for ages birth to preschool, meeting at 10 a.m. and Ms. Rebecca’s Cursive Club, a handwriting group, will meet every other week at 4:30 p.m.
Great Stone Face Book Club will meet on May 11 at 3 p.m. to account for Ms. Rebecca attending the NH Library Association conference. The Isinglass Flume Book Club meets the third week at 3 p.m. Rounding out the month, Teen Advisory Club will meet May 25 at 3 p.m.
Film Fridays remain weekly at 3 p.m. The library will continue showing the greatest films from the 1980s. Any questions, feel free to contact Rebecca at 603-267-8331 or youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
Belmont Public Library offers two adult reading groups. Ms. Rebecca hosts Tea and Tales Book Group on the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. On May 11, her group will meet to discuss "The Jane Austen Book Club" by Karen Anne Fowler. Director Eileen hosts Friday Fiction on the third Friday of each month. Her group meets on May 19, at 10:30 a.m., to discuss "Miss Benson’s Beetle" by Rachel Joyce.
The Watercolor Group is continuing to grow mastering shading and creating watercolor landscapes on Mondays at 2 p.m.
Join staff and other patrons on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., for a laid-back hour of fiber arts crafting. Bring a knitting, crochet, or cross-stitch project you are working on or try take home kits for a new idea. Both groups are self-guided with experienced advisors on hand.
Summer reading begins June 16. Leading up to kick off, Ms. Rebecca is reaching out and collecting all the wonderful prize donations for all the participants.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at belmontpubliclibrary.org, serving the community with books, digital resources and cultural programming.
