MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club was selected by Maxfield Real Estate in Center Harbor as the recipient of their “We Care” program, created as a way of giving back to the communities which the company had served for so many years.
The whole company is involved in the program. Of every commission, two percent is given by the agents as well as the company itself. The agents choose the non-profits they would like to give to in any given year.
This year, the Meredith Altrusa Club was selected by agents Lisa Merrill and Annie Stanford. They were presented with a check for $3,211.30 for their community service projects.
