MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck Road will welcome two favorite leaders, The Rev. Al Mather and vocalist Amy Weston, for its July 22 service at 10 a.m. Rev. Al is a retired UCC minister from Holderness and will give his message entitled, "Good News, Bad News." Amy Weston is an Inter-Lakes High School graduate who can be seen and heard on stage for many local musical theater productions.
Returning to the piano will be Jane Jenness, with Liz and Bev Lapham greeting everyone as they arrive at the inter-denominational summer church located at 258 Meredith Neck Road. More information can also be found on Facebook or at www.unionchurchmeredith.com.
