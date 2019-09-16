GILFORD — Erin Mastine of Gilford has joined the Belknap County Conservation District Board of Supervisors.
The board, a body of unpaid volunteers, consists of five district residents or land managers who are appointed by the New Hampshire State Conservation Committee to serve renewable three-year terms. The duty of the board is to select and guide conservation efforts in the county.
Supervisors may hire technical and administrative staff to oversee projects and daily district operations and recruit additional volunteers to serve on the board.
Mastine, a long-time Gilford resident, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. She is the outreach program coordinator for the NH Lakes organization, coordinates the NH Lakes Watershed Warrior program aimed at informing young people about lake conservation, and volunteers as a Forest Society land steward in the Marks Memorial Forest in Alton. She previously worked for the Lakes Region Conservation Trust.
Mastine holds a degree in Professional Communications from Plymouth State University and participates in selected natural resource training programs.
To learn more about the Belknap County Conservation District, see www.belknapccd.org.
