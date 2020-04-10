PETERBOROUGH — Masks for New Hampshire, a program created by SoClean, Inc., and supported by several donors, donated and distributed over 25,000 masks to more than 40 healthcare facilities across the state April 3-5. SoClean employees served as the couriers for most deliveries.
The program will schedule deliveries for an additional 175,000 masks that arrived April 10, to over 200 healthcare facilities throughout the state by nearly 50 SoClean employees. Lakes Regional General Hospital and the Laconia Fire Department will be receiving mask donations from Masks for New Hampshire.
“We continue to hear from healthcare organizations across the state that have mask shortages and need a short-term supply. Our goal is to get these masks to organizations as soon as possible so they can help ensure the safety of those on the front lines who are working tirelessly to fight this pandemic,” said Robert Wilkins, chief executive officer of SoClean.
Eric Burbank, vice president of operations at SoClean, has been managing logistics for the mask program. To get the word out, Burbank is working closely with representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Bureau of Emergency Management and The Foundation for Healthy Communities to ensure healthcare organizations throughout the state are aware.
“Since joining forces with these agencies to communicate the details of the program to the states many healthcare facilities, we’ve heard from more than 200 such organizations. In addition to healthcare, we are also hearing from police, fire and emergency medical technicians in many towns. The theme is consistently the same in our conversations. Protective equipment supplies are limited and the most critical items including masks are running low,” Burbank said.
Healthcare facilities interested in being included for distribution may contact MasksforNH@soclean.com. For more information, follow SoClean on Twitter and use hashtag #MasksforNH.
