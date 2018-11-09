MEREDITH — 'Mary’s Wedding' opens next week at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Presented in honor of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, ' Mary’s Wedding,' written by Stephen Massicotte, tells the story of Mary, who dreams of a thunderstorm the night before her wedding. The year is 1914, and the world is collapsing into a brutal war as Mary's love story unfolds.
'Mary’s Wedding' features Kelley Davies and Kristian Sorensen. Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst says that he selected the piece because he believes that audiences will discover in the show a beautifully poetic love story told through the prism of the First World War. “It was thought to be the ‘war to end all wars’ but unfortunately it wasn’t and one has to try and remember. It is my hope that this production will give people a touch point of remembrance for this war since so many of our living touch points are no longer with us” says Pankhurst.
'Mary’s Wedding' plays at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse from Nov. 14-17. Tickets range from $16 to $27, and are available online by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or over the phone at 603-279-0333. Veterans can call the box office for $10 tickets. Show times are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.