LACONIA — Past Regent Elaine Bonnette installed the new executive board of the Mary Butler Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution of Laconia at the annual brunch meeting. The meeting was held at the Sanbornton Historical Society's Lane Tavern. New board members are Regent Adele Bausor, Vice Regent Elizabeth Hughes, Chaplain Florence Merrill, Recording Secretary Carole Johnson, Corresponding Secretary Jeanne Sanford, Treasurer Nikki Wheeler, Assistant Treasurer Rosalie Babiarz, and Chapter Historian Shirley White. Jane Percy attended for Librarian Susan MacDonald.
Certificates of appreciation were presented to members of the executive board for their service. Chapter members volunteered 1,192 hours of community service during the past year. Members who donated their time and energy were recognized with certificates.
The next meeting will be held Monday, June 17, at Gilford Community Church to start at 1:30 p.m. A New Hampshire Humanities program, New England Quilts and the Stories They Tell, will be presented by Pamela Weeks. All are welcome. Bring a quilts to share. Pamela Weeks is the Binnie Family curator of the New England Quilt Museum. Author of 'Civil War Quilts' and articles on quilt history, she lectures nationally on quilt making and quilt history. She uses quilts to tell stories of the Civil War, and women's and industrial history.
