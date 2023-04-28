MOULTONBOROUGH — Arrangements have been made by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to hold a combined public officials/public informational meeting to discuss the preservation of three bridges carrying NH Route 12 over the South Branch Ashuelot river in Marlborough. Traffic control on Route 12 during the project will also be discussed.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m., at the Marlborough Town Office, 236 Main St. The public is encouraged to attend.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the project and to solicit input to ensure that the project decisions meet the public transportation needs, community goals, and protect and enhance the environment. The project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the national register of historic places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become consulting parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Anyone needing mobility assistance, sign language, foreign language interpreter services, or information in alternate formats must contact the NHDOT Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, PO Box 483, Concord, New Hampshire 03302-0483, or call 603-271-3222 – TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964. Notification for the need for assistance must be made at least 14 business days prior to this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.