MOULTONBOROUGH — Arrangements have been made by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to hold a combined public officials/public informational meeting to discuss the preservation of three bridges carrying NH Route 12 over the South Branch Ashuelot river in Marlborough. Traffic control on Route 12 during the project will also be discussed.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m., at the Marlborough Town Office, 236 Main St. The public is encouraged to attend.

