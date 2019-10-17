MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Detachment of the Marine Corps League will celebrate the 21st annual Gathering of Marines on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Laconia Country Club, 607 Elm St. in Laconia.
The annual event will commemorate the 244th birthday of the founding of the U.S. Marine Corps at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 10, 1775.
Each year, Marines throughout the world, from World War II to those now on active duty, celebrate the occasion, which is unique among branches of the military services at 7 p.m., with a presentation of the Colors, the national anthem, and a salute to all branches. The Commandant’s Birthday Letter is read, and then the traditional cake cutting ceremony, in which the first and second pieces are given to the youngest and the oldest Marines in attendance. Attendees who were awarded honors for service to the Marine Corps are also recognized.
This year’s guest of honor will be Gen. David G. Perkins, U.S. Army, retired. Perkins served as the 15th commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. Under his leadership, TRADOC developed the Army’s concept of multi-domain operations. He also served as the chancellor of Army University. Prior to commanding TRADOC, he commanded the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center. He also served as commanding general of the fourth mechanized infantry division following the transition of U.S. Forces from Iraq, and as brigade commander for the second brigade, third mechanized infantry division during the invasion of Iraq, where he earned the Silver Star.
Perkins was commissioned into the Armor Branch upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1980. He held leadership positions in armor and mechanized infantry units in Europe, the U.S., and the Middle East. He also held staff assignments including deputy chief of staff for strategic effects for multi-national forces-Iraq, deputy chief of staff for operations for U.S. Army Europe, and special assistant to the speaker of the house, U.S. House of Representatives.
Perkins holds a bachelor of science degree from the U.S. Military Academy, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, and a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College. Perkins was born in New Hampshire, and following his retirement, he and his wife Ginger have returned to the Granite State where they now reside in Jackson.
