LACONIA — The Altrusa Club of Laconia will host Supervisor Phil Carpenter of New Hampshire Marine Patrol as a speaker at their next business meeting. The group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m., in the Taylor Community Woodside Building.
The Marine Patrol is located at 31 Dock Road in Gilford. Marine Patrol's mission is to provide a safe, enjoyable, and environmentally responsible use for all of the state's public waters. Through its three sections— operations, aids to navigation, and the Boating Education Program— the unit provides a comprehensive Marine Safety Program, places over 5,000 aids to navigation, and offers boating education for all recreation and commercial boat operators.
Altrusa is an international organization, with local clubs in Laconia, Meredith and Carroll County.
To attend the Marine Patrol presentation, email altrusalaconia@gmail.com.
