CONCORD — The Department of New Hampshire Marine Corps League will be hosting a Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony Nov. 10, at the State House in celebration of the 243rd birthday, beginning at 8 a.m.
The ceremony will include the raising of the Marine Corps flag over the State House, the reading of the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ birthday message, and a proclamation from the State Legislature declaring the day as “Marine Corps Birthday Day” in the state. The event is open to the public and all Marines, past and present, are encouraged to attend.
The tradition of celebrating the Marine Corps birthday was formalized and enacted by Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major General John A. Lejeune on Nov. 1, 1921 when he issued Marine Corps Order 47.
For more information, visit www.NHMarines.org.
