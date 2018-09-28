WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Public Library will present a program by Margo Burns, “The Capital Crime of Witchcraft: What the Primary Sources Tell Us,” on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall.
The event is made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities.
Margo Burns explores an array of prosecutions in 17th century New England, using facsimiles of primary source manuscripts. This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, when 19 people were hanged and one crushed to death, and also examines other cases against women in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
Burns is the 10th generation great-granddaughter of Rebecca Nurse, who was hanged in Salem in 1692 on the charge of witchcraft. She is the project manager and an associate editor of "Records of the Salem Witch-Hunt," published in 2009 by Cambridge University Press. Burns currently works at St. Paul's School, as the director of the Language Center, where she is also the adviser to a student club, the International Lunchtime Animation Festival.
Wolfeboro Town Hall is located at 86 S. Main St., in Wolfeboro. Parking and entrance is at the back of the building.
This program is free and open to all. For more information, call the library at 603-569-2428 or visit www.wolfeborolibrary.org.
