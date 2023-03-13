GILFORD — New to the library fitness regime is “Senior Stretch Yogaaah!” with Lani Voivod, E-RYT 500 yoga instructor and professional muse. Wednesdays, starting on March 15, at 9 a.m., join the library for a relaxing and rejuvenating yoga class designed specifically for seniors. Lani will guide you through a series of gentle stretches and poses that will help improve flexibility, balance, and overall mobility. Each class can be enjoyed from a chair or on a yoga mat, and will also include relaxation and breathing techniques to help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm and wellbeing.
To help get your into the St. Patrick’s Day mood, the library is bringing in Jane Ellis on Thursday, March 16, at 3 p.m., for a St. Patrick’s Day sing-a-long.
On March 17, at 6 p.m., the library is hosting John Broderick for a discussion entitled “My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health.” For the past 6 1/2 years, Broderick, author, former chief justice and senior director of external affairs at Dartmouth Health, has traveled throughout northern New England on a mission to change the culture and conversation around mental illness in an effort to destigmatize it. He says it is the most important work he has done in his entire professional life. Come hear his inspirational story.
