LACONIA — The New England Irish Harp Orchestra will be performing at the Rotary Hall auditorium at Laconia Public Library on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. The orchestra has been performing since 2005 and has been featured at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, the Balsams Wilderness Luxury Resort, the ICONS Festival, and on New Hampshire Public Radio.
Did you know that trees communicate using a sophisticated range of signals? The evening nonfiction book group will meet on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., to discuss "The Secret Life of Trees," by author Peter Wohlleben. Sign-up is required.
Register to join the Mystery Book Group on Wednesday, March 8, at 3:30 p.m., as they meet to discuss Mick Herron's "Slow Horses." Slough House is where the washed-up MI5 spies go to while away what's left of their failed careers.
On Wednesday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m,. meet in the Rotary Hall auditorium at the library for the New Hampshire Humanities program, "A Walk Back in Time: The Secrets of Cellar Holes."
Adult Coloring will meet in the Volpe Room on Friday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m. for a coloring session inspired by spring accompanied by instrumental music. All supplies will be provided.
Did you know that Laconia Library has a treasure trove of historical materials including microfilm of local newspapers dating back to the 1800s? The library also offers free in-house access to Ancestry Library Edition, a local history room, and archival files to help with your family history projects.
Stop by the Library for Drop-in Tech Help on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. for one-on-one guidance.
Laconia Public Library is located at 695 N. Main St.
