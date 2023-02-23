LACONIA — The New England Irish Harp Orchestra will be performing at the Rotary Hall auditorium at Laconia Public Library on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. The orchestra has been performing since 2005 and has been featured at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, the Balsams Wilderness Luxury Resort, the ICONS Festival, and on New Hampshire Public Radio. 

Did you know that trees communicate using a sophisticated range of signals? The evening nonfiction book group will meet on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., to discuss "The Secret Life of Trees," by author Peter Wohlleben. Sign-up is required.

