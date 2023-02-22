BELMONT — Belmont Public Library is kicking off March celebrating school winter vacation with various activities for the whole family. The library will be offering vintage game time and a movie lunch on top of its regularly scheduled activities and groups.
Miss Rebecca has reached out to HT Farm LLC in Belmont for a special story time adventure. On Thursday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m., HT Farm LLC. will host storyTots time with an open house to their farm and Miss Rebecca will end the hour with farming stories. Any questions, feel free to contact Rebecca at 603-267-8331 or youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org. HT Farm LLC is located at 60 Federal St.
Belmont Public Library offers four book clubs for patrons to join in on. Rebecca hosts Tea and Tales Book Group on the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. In March, Tea & Tales will meet on March 9, and will be discussing "How to Find Love in a Bookshop," by Veronica Henry. Eileen hosts Friday Fiction on the third Friday of each month. The group meets at 10:30 a.m., and will be discussing "The Keepers of Lost Things," by Ruth Hogan on March 17.
Wednesdays are reserved for Rebecca’s two youth services book clubs: GSF Book Club, (second Wednesday), and I.F. Book Club (fourth Wednesday). GSF Book club is open to students in grades 5 - 8, and will focus on reading the nominees and winners of New Hampshire’s Great Stone Face Book Award. I.F. Book club is open to students in grades 8 - noon and will read books that have been nominated or have won New Hampshire’s Isinglass or Flume Awards. Book clubs will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the children’s room.
Even if you can’t make it in person to the monthly meetings, pick up a copy of the books or on digital services Libby or Hoopla. If you want to participate remotely, contact Rebecca or Eileen at circulation@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
The watercolor group has been busy working on shading and recreating landscapes. Bring your ideas and use our supplies. Working on a fiber arts project and want to bounce ideas off of other crafters? Join staff and other patrons on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for anhour of fiber arts crafting. Bring a knitting, crochet, or cross-stitch project you are working on or take a look at one of the Take Home Kits for a new idea. Both groups are self-guided but guidance and support is always available.
StoryTots, a story time for ages birth to preschool, on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., and Musical Munchkins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. For middle school children, “Innovation Station,” a S.T.E.A.M. group that meets every other Tuesday at 3 p.m., and Cursive Club, a handwriting group that meets every other Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. are reserved for tweens and teens, alternating between Crafternoons and Film Fridays.
The library is offering some tech help during the month of April on Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at .belmontpubliclibrary.org.
