BELMONT — Belmont Public Library is kicking off March celebrating school winter vacation with various activities for the whole family. The library will be offering vintage game time and a movie lunch on top of its regularly scheduled activities and groups.

Miss Rebecca has reached out to HT Farm LLC in Belmont for a special story time adventure. On Thursday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m., HT Farm LLC. will host storyTots time with an open house to their farm and Miss Rebecca will end the hour with farming stories. Any questions, feel free to contact Rebecca at 603-267-8331 or youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org. HT Farm LLC is located at 60 Federal St.

