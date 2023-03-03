“Maple, New Hampshire’s Medicine of Connection,” a talk and slideshow with Damian Costello, will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mach 22, live via Zoom.

Author and theologian Damian Costello explores how the practice of maple sugaring in New Hampshire connects us to the land, our ancestors and all that surrounds us. He examines the Indigenous origins of sugaring and the changes and continuities found in contemporary maple production. He also speaks to the differences between maple sugaring in this region and the slave-based labor used in sugar cane production, a connection New England abolitionists made in the 1800s. In conversation with the bestselling book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, he suggests that sugar-making — which is informed by Indigenous wisdom — is a communal medicine of connection that teaches mutual reciprocity with the land, as well as an important local practice with significant cultural meaning.

