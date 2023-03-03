“Maple, New Hampshire’s Medicine of Connection,” a talk and slideshow with Damian Costello, will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mach 22, live via Zoom.
Author and theologian Damian Costello explores how the practice of maple sugaring in New Hampshire connects us to the land, our ancestors and all that surrounds us. He examines the Indigenous origins of sugaring and the changes and continuities found in contemporary maple production. He also speaks to the differences between maple sugaring in this region and the slave-based labor used in sugar cane production, a connection New England abolitionists made in the 1800s. In conversation with the bestselling book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, he suggests that sugar-making — which is informed by Indigenous wisdom — is a communal medicine of connection that teaches mutual reciprocity with the land, as well as an important local practice with significant cultural meaning.
This program is free, and will not be recorded. Register in advance at bit.ly/maple-032223. You’ll receive a Zoom link in your registration confirmation email.
Costello received his Ph.D. in theological studies from the University of Dayton and specializes in the intersection of Catholic theology, Indigenous spiritual traditions, and colonial history. Costello was born and raised in Vermont and his work is informed by five years of ethnographic work on the Navajo Nation. Costello serves as the Director of Postgraduate Studies at NAIITS, an Indigenous designed and delivered ATS accredited graduate school.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area. The CLC is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents. For more information including ways you can get involved, visit chocorualake.org.
