Maple Bacon Biscuits

This is a Polly’s Pancake Parlor favorite. Created using their bacon, maple syrup, granulated maple sugar, and pancake mix, it is sure to make you look like a whiz in the kitchen and its combination of salty and sweet flavors are always a huge hit at any brunch or party.
These biscuits work as an appetizer, snack, or side dish to your favorite soup or bisque. They are also a great snack for picnics or rides in the car.
You will need a 9×13 pan, parchment paper, and a heat resistant cutting board or tray big enough to cover the top of the pan.
Topping:
1 lb Bacon
⅔ cup Polly’s pure granulated maple sugar
¾ cup Polly’s pure maple syrup
¼ cup flour
4 Tbs melted butter
Biscuits:
2 cups Polly’s pancake original pancake mix
2 cups white flour
4 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
½ cup of cold butter (1 Stick)
2 cups of cold milk or buttermilk
Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F. Line the 9×13 pan with parchment paper.
Cook the 1 lb. of bacon just enough to slightly brown it, you want limp bacon so that it doesn’t burn in the oven later. Remove bacon from pan and allow to cool.
Chop bacon into small ½- ¾ inch pieces. In a bowl combine all the topping ingredients until well combined.
Spray the parchment paper in the bottom of the pan with a little bit of Pam. Pour the topping mixture on top of the parchment in the pan, and spread out the mixture until evenly dispersed (it doesn’t have to be perfect).
In a mixing bowl combine original pancake mix, white flour, salt, and baking powder.
Cut butter up into small ½ inch pieces. Add to dry ingredients and work them in gently by pressing the butter pieces with your fingers until they are combined, it should look crumbly with some larger pieces of butter left intact. Be careful not to handle it too much, or too briskly — this will overwork the dough and make the biscuits tough.
Add the milk, mix with a fork or spatula until just combined. The dough should be sticky and wet.
You can now either, gently roll out the dough and cut it (although you may need to add a little more flour to the dough) OR use a large ice cream scoop or spoon to “drop” the biscuits into the pan.You should be able to fit 12 biscuits in the pan, they will expand.
Bake biscuits at 375 degrees F for 10-15 minutes, or until cooked through and tops are golden brown.
Remove from oven and immediately flip the tray of biscuits over (so the topping is on the top) onto a parchment lined cutting board. Remove the tray and remove the parchment paper quickly! This step needs to happen carefully and quickly, so that you end up with the topping on top. Be careful not to burn yourself. If there is a lot of topping left on the parchment paper, scrape it off and pile it on top of your biscuits.
• Feel free to use Cornmeal, Whole Wheat or Buckwheat pancake mixes in place of the original for a different flavor (the oatmeal does not work as well in our experience). We, and many of our customers, enjoy the Buckwheat.
• These biscuits taste great just on their own without the topping mixture to accompany a stew or chowder. Simply mix up the biscuit dough and drop the biscuits into a greased pan. Cook at 375 degrees F for 10-15 minutes, or until golden brown on the top. Drop out of the pan, pull apart, and serve.
