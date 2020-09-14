LACONIA — This October may look different, but the American Cancer Society's commitment to breast cancer research and support for those fighting the disease hasn't stopped, not has its dedicated group of volunteers with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Greater Lakes movement.
Join the first ever Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Greater Lakes Rolling Pink Rally on Sunday, Oct. 4, 10-11 a.m. The route will start and end at Laconia Middle School and tour around Lake Opechee. In keeping with safety guidelines and socially distant protocols, the society asks participants to stay in car prior, during, and after the rally.
Participants, survivors, and the community are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with past or present team banners and all things pink. Tee-shirts, signs, window paint, balloons, and more are encouraged to show pink spirit and a commitment to the fight against breast cancer.
Funds raised through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement enable the American Cancer Society to help cancer patients navigate their cancer journey during a pandemic. The society offers advice on coping with cancer treatment side effects, answers questions about health insurance, offers a round-the-clock toll-free helpline at 800-227-2345, live chat at cancer.org, supports research into cancer’s causes, cures and treatments, and promotes education to reduce the risk of a diagnosis and about early detection.
To register a team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/GreaterLakesNH and Facebook.com/GreaterLakesMSABC. For more information, email GreaterLakesNHStrides@cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.