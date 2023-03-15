Makers Mill volunteer, John Gray

Makers Mill volunteer, John Gray, coaches Helen Conrad how to use a biscuit joiner during a recent Simple Wooden Frame class in the woodshop at Makers Mill, while Lynn Wilscher studiously observes. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)

WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill, a nonprofit community makerspace and vocation hub, is seeking volunteers and instructors with specific skills to help fill gaps in programming.

For example, Makers Mill was the beneficiary of a trove of leather making tools — hundreds of punches, cutting tools, grommet makers, and even material and designs. The only thing missing is someone who has leather working skills and time, and an interest in passing on these skills either as an instructor of a class or as a volunteer during member support hours.

