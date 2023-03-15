Makers Mill volunteer, John Gray, coaches Helen Conrad how to use a biscuit joiner during a recent Simple Wooden Frame class in the woodshop at Makers Mill, while Lynn Wilscher studiously observes. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill, a nonprofit community makerspace and vocation hub, is seeking volunteers and instructors with specific skills to help fill gaps in programming.
For example, Makers Mill was the beneficiary of a trove of leather making tools — hundreds of punches, cutting tools, grommet makers, and even material and designs. The only thing missing is someone who has leather working skills and time, and an interest in passing on these skills either as an instructor of a class or as a volunteer during member support hours.
The same can be said for the electronic and robotics booth. Makers Mill has a great soldering setup with 3rd hands, solder suckers, wire strippers, snips, step motors, Arduino breadboards, dremel kits, digital calipers, and more. What’s needed? Someone with a little time and knowledge to run some basic circuitry classes, intro to Arduino, or other fun project in the electronics and robotics field.
Other areas where we are looking for instructor support include machining and metal fabrication, woodworking, 3D printing, laser technology, and digital design and fabrication. One does not need to be an “expert” in these particular fields, but rather have basic competencies and a willingness to share. There are paid and volunteer opportunities available.
Do you, or anyone you know, have an interest in teaching some basic wood joinery classes? Or be able to offer an “Intro to the Bridgeport milling machine” class? Or what about teaching or supporting someone to learn the basics of CAD software, like Fusion 360, Solidworks, or InkScape?
If teaching a class feels too structured, perhaps the more informal member support hours or monthly repair cafes (starting in April) would be a better fit. The goal of these events is to have knowledgeable volunteers onsite to support attendees with whatever project they bring forth. It's the DIY and tinkerers volunteer dream come true.
So far, the roster of classes and events has grown organically based on community members approaching Makers Mill with an interest in sharing their skills. Offerings have spanned metalsmithing, welding, sewing, fabric printing, clothing repair, cardmaking, building wooden picture frames, intro to pastels and watercolors, and so much more. Now, after being open for almost six months, the group is being more proactive in recruiting individuals with certain skill sets to build up the community of people who can use the wonderful inventory of tools and equipment at the makerspace
If you are interested in volunteering and/or instructing, contact Josh or Carol at 603-569-1500, or email info@makersmill.org.
Learn more about this new creative community space at makersmill.org, or better yet, attend one of the free public tours offered each Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at the same time. Makers Mill is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization (formerly known as G.A.L.A.).
