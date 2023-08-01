WOLFEBORO — Are you sitting on a bunch of tools collecting dust in your basement? Do you keep tripping over that air compressor (or is it the chain saw?) you used that one time three years ago? Are you looking to Marie Kondo your man-cave or she-shed? Are you holding onto a handful of tools just because you don’t want to throw them away, but don’t feel like dealing with shady Craigslist characters?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, now is your time to shine. Makers Mill is now accepting tool and crafting donations for its annual Tool & Maker Sale happening Saturday, Sept. 9. If you can wait until the week before to drop off items, that is Makers Mill’s preference. However, suppose you’re a summer resident who leaves town before Labor Day, or you simply don’t want to wait until September to declutter. In that case, you are welcome to drop off donations during regular working hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 23 Bay St. in Wolfeboro. There are a few ground rules Makers Mill wants you to consider:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.