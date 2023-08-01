WOLFEBORO — Are you sitting on a bunch of tools collecting dust in your basement? Do you keep tripping over that air compressor (or is it the chain saw?) you used that one time three years ago? Are you looking to Marie Kondo your man-cave or she-shed? Are you holding onto a handful of tools just because you don’t want to throw them away, but don’t feel like dealing with shady Craigslist characters?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, now is your time to shine. Makers Mill is now accepting tool and crafting donations for its annual Tool & Maker Sale happening Saturday, Sept. 9. If you can wait until the week before to drop off items, that is Makers Mill’s preference. However, suppose you’re a summer resident who leaves town before Labor Day, or you simply don’t want to wait until September to declutter. In that case, you are welcome to drop off donations during regular working hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 23 Bay St. in Wolfeboro. There are a few ground rules Makers Mill wants you to consider:
1. Tools must be in working order, both power tools and hand tools. Rusted or broken tools are not accepted. If you have a large power tool, it is best to check with Makers Mill first before going through the trouble of loading it into your vehicles.
2. Battery tools must be of recent age (5 years or less) with batteries holding a charge and chargers.
3. Fabric must be clean and in good condition. Clothes are not accepted.
4. By and large, Makers Mill does not accept nuts, bolts, nails, screws or most construction consumables. Exceptions will be made for unopened boxes or certain brand screws.
5. Computers, printers, monitors or most electronic devices are prohibited, with a few exceptions.
6. The same goes for open paint cans or any hazardous materials.
Makers Mill is looking for tools and equipment related to woodworking, machining, metalsmithing, fiber arts, crafting, fine arts and metalworking. They will also accept yard tools, workbenches, clamps, canvases, easels, and more. Makers Mill cannot accept every item and reserves the right to turn away. If you are unsure, just ask.
To learn more or speak with someone about your tool donation, call the Makers Mill office to talk to Josh or Carol at 603-569-1500 or email info@makersmill.org. Makers Mill is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
And if you have yet to see this fabulous community makerspace and vocation hub for yourself, attend one of the free public tours offered each Friday morning from 10 to 11:30, and on the first Saturday of the month at the same time, at 23 Bay St, Wolfeboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.