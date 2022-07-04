WOLFEBORO — Do you have a particular skill or knowledge you’d like to offer as part of the inaugural class lineup at the much anticipated Makers Mill, your local community makerspace and vocation hub?
The planning gears at Makers Mill are now being switched from renovations to scheduling a line up of classes ready for opening later this summer and beyond, and the search for instructors to teach them has begun.
“We’re looking to hear from people who are interested and excited about designing and offering fun and inspiring classes,” said Carol Holyoake, programs and events director at Makers Mill. “They’d have the skills to instruct either directly from life experiences and/or a formal teaching experience. We want our instructors to be passionate about relaying their depth of knowledge and experience to teach others in a positive learning environment.”
“Our makerspace offers teaching opportunities in woodwork; metalwork, machining and welding; jewelry and metalsmithing; fiber arts; fine arts; crafts; computer skills and digital art; electronics; robotics; digital fabrication; workplace development, and entrepreneurship,” continued Carol. “And that’s just for starters: we’re keen to hear suggestions on what’s out there for mission-aligned classes in a makerspace. We’re particularly interested in people qualified to teach our required tool safety classes — mostly in the wood and metal shops. While some of the classes will reflect the more traditional teacher/student role, others may be an informal skill-share event such as a Tinkering Tuesday, Mending Monday, or Upcycle Afternoon, where the role is more a facilitator than teacher. We are open to teaching ideas anywhere they land on this spectrum.”
Makers Mill classes will be open to the public and also to all levels of makers from hobbyist to professional.
Those curious to learn more about becoming a Makers Mill instructor are encouraged to complete an Instructor Interest Form,which is found at www.makersmill.org/instruct-interest. Someone from Makers Mill will then be back in touch to answer any questions and to discuss next steps.
For more information contact Carol Holyoake by calling 603-569-1500, or email carol@makersmill.org.
