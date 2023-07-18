WOLFEBORO — Students and professionals were in attendance for a ceremony in June honoring the 2023 recipients of Plan NH’s Merit Award of Excellence. Makers Mill director Josh Arnold accepted the honor, which recognizes “outstanding projects [in New Hampshire] that incorporate good planning, design and/or development and have a positive impact on their respective communities.”
Arnold said, “We’ll continue to look for ways to provide educational and cultural opportunities for everyone.”
Makers Mill, a nonprofit makerspace and vocation hub located at 23 Bay St., was chosen by a jury of professionals.
Sharing in the award were the design/build teams of Milestone Construction, Simons Architects and Leslie Benson Designs, who worked to bring the Makers Mill building to its present state as a multi-function, diverse, community center.
Plan NH describes the team’s accomplishments further, “This project team designed a high-performance building shell, worked to retain lots of natural daylight and reduce the need for artificial light and incorporated a solar system with battery storage. Very much in the spirit of Makers Mill, they also leveraged creative partnerships such as with the Lakes Region Technology Center, where students in the construction trades and machine and manufacturing students came together to construct the main entrance stairwell to the building. The well-thought-out design and functionality of the art studio, shop space and multipurpose spaces ensures that the possibilities within Makers Mill are endless."
Learn more at makersmill.org. Free tours are given every Friday at 10 a.m.; RSVPs requested on the events page of the website or by calling 603-569-1500.
