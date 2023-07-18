07 no date COM MakersMill-Exterior-3 copy.jpg

In June, Makers Mill received Plan NH's Merit Award of Excellence for its outstanding building project and design. (Courtesy photo)

 Ryan Bent

WOLFEBORO — Students and professionals were in attendance for a ceremony in June honoring the 2023 recipients of Plan NH’s Merit Award of Excellence. Makers Mill director Josh Arnold accepted the honor, which recognizes “outstanding projects [in New Hampshire] that incorporate good planning, design and/or development and have a positive impact on their respective communities.”

Arnold said, “We’ll continue to look for ways to provide educational and cultural opportunities for everyone.”

