WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill, a nonprofit community makerspace and vocation hub will offer an upcoming Veteran Maker Meetup on Friday, April 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meetup will take place immediately following the regularly scheduled Friday morning building tour, which is open to the public.
Makers Mill extends a special invitation to all veterans to attend the Veteran Maker Meetup and share their ideas and feedback on how the makerspace can better serve and engage the veteran community. The event will include free pizza and soft drinks, generously donated by WolfGang's in Wolfeboro.
The building tour will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and the Veteran Maker Meetup will follow over lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to all veterans and their families, but an RSVP is required to help plan for food and seating. Interested attendees can register on the Makers Mill website or by calling 603-569-1500.
"We hope this to be the beginning of a regular series of events that brings veterans together at Makers Mill. This first meetup will focus on simply hearing from the veteran community about how we can better serve their needs," said Makers Mill founder and director, Josh Arnold. "We believe that makerspaces can be a valuable resource for veterans to learn new skills, connect with others, and explore creative projects. We are also in conversation with the Manchester VA and have reached out to our local Legion’s to help us in building a stronger relationship between Makers Mill and our local veteran community."
Makers Mill is a community makerspace that provides tools, equipment, and workspace for people of all ages and skill levels to come together and create. The space offers a variety of classes, workshops, and events.
For more information about the Veteran Maker Meetup or Makers Mill, visit the Makers Mill website at makersmill.org or contact Josh Arnold or Carol Holyoake by calling the office at 603-569-1500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.