Marc King

Local veteran and Makers Mill member Marc King working on a chessboard he made at the makerspace woodshop. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill, a nonprofit community makerspace and vocation hub will offer an upcoming Veteran Maker Meetup on Friday, April 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meetup will take place immediately following the regularly scheduled Friday morning building tour, which is open to the public.

Makers Mill extends a special invitation to all veterans to attend the Veteran Maker Meetup and share their ideas and feedback on how the makerspace can better serve and engage the veteran community. The event will include free pizza and soft drinks, generously donated by WolfGang's in Wolfeboro.

