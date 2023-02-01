GILFORD — The nonprofit group Leadership Lakes Region recently completed its annual Social Issues Day under the sponsorship of Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. The group of 25 area professionals met at the Belknap County Complex to hear from a variety of social-issues speakers.
The day began with welcome remarks by Julie Baron, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish NH. Baron is a graduate of Leadership Lakes as well as a current member of its board. She explained her organization’s mission and was followed by another graduate, Andrea Condodemetraky, a member of the 2019 Leadership class who set the tone for the day with her presentation “How to Turn Your Passion Into Action: A Guide to Getting Involved Through Volunteerism." Detectives Steve Orton and Eric Adams of the Laconia Police then spoke about law enforcement’s role in collaborating with the community to solve problems.
The group also learned from Alton Det. Adam Painchaud about the Belknap County Special Operations Group and how it responds to emergency issues county-wide. The Leadership group then recapped their individual ride-alongs with area law enforcement as part of understanding social issues at work in the Lakes Region.
The discussion was chaired by Lt. Chris Noyes of LPD and County Chief Probation Parole Officer Serene Eastman. Wrapping up the morning were Meghan Noyes of the Child Advocacy Center, county attorney Andrew Livernois and detective Tony Horan of LPD. Their topic was a multi-disciplinary team approach to the problem of child abuse.
Following a lunch exercise in which class members gained a better understanding of food insecurities, Jessica Gorhan, deputy director of NH Hunger Solutions, spoke on the subject. Next up for the group was a tour of the Belknap County Corrections Department led by Superintendent Adam Cunningham and County Sheriff Bill Wright. Becky Bryant, CEO of Lakes Region Community Services, was joined by her colleague Alyssa Tandy in explaining to the Leadership class the role their agency plays in promoting independence, dignity and opportunity for their clients. For more information about how your business can sponsor a Leadership Lakes’ Program Day or how you can become a member of the group, visit www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
