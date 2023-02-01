Class being briefed

The Leadership Lakes Region Class being briefed on the County Special Operations Group vehicle. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — The nonprofit group Leadership Lakes Region recently completed its annual Social Issues Day under the sponsorship of Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. The group of 25 area professionals met at the Belknap County Complex to hear from a variety of social-issues speakers.

The day began with welcome remarks by Julie Baron, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish NH. Baron is a graduate of Leadership Lakes as well as a current member of its board. She explained her organization’s mission and was followed by another graduate, Andrea Condodemetraky, a member of the 2019 Leadership class who set the tone for the day with her presentation “How to Turn Your Passion Into Action: A Guide to Getting Involved Through Volunteerism." Detectives Steve Orton and Eric Adams of the Laconia Police then spoke about law enforcement’s role in collaborating with the community to solve problems.

