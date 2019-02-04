MEREDITH — On Feb. 6, at 3 p.m., New England author and park ranger Tim Caverly will present a program, ‘The Allagash-New England’s Wild River’ to the Meredith Colony Club community. Through scenic and historic photographs, Caverly will guide the audience down the 92 miles found in New England’s "wild river." During the program, viewers will learn the lore, legends and characters that Caverly experienced during his 32 years as a Maine park ranger.
Caverly is a Maine author who has written and published nine books about his home state. He is a member of the Nollesemic Lodge #205 of Masons, Son of the American Legion Post 80 in Millinocket and an honorary member of the Board of Directors for Houlton’s Starbright Children’s Theatre. Caverly and his wife Susan are graduates of the University of Maine at Machias.
In 1999, Caverly retired from his regional park supervisor position of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway for Maine’s Department of Conservation. He now lives with his wife in Millinocket, Maine where they, when not writing or presenting, raise golden retrievers.
Through their New England Reads literacy project, Caverly and Frank Manzo, Jr. provided 240 programs to over 8,000 students from Maine to Vermont by 2018. In addition, to encourage literacy and learning about New England’s natural world, they have donated over 1,800 books to 170 New England schools.
