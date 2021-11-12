TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton will fuel the festive spirit this year as special teams of The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves engage shoppers in a game of holiday hide-and-seek. As part of a new partnership with The Elf on the Shelf — the team dedicated to bringing Santa’s North Pole to life for children around the world — an exclusive Tanger Outlets Tilton Scavenger Hunt presented by T-Mobile is taking place now through Dec. 24.
Guests can pre-purchase a Scavenger Hunt booklet online at tangeroutlets.com/elfontheshelf, via special QR codes on signage throughout the center or directly at Shopper Services. Once collected from Shopper Services, the booklet will unlock the holiday Scavenger Hunt and help families begin their journey with entertaining, interactive clues to locate the Scout Elves hidden around Tanger Outlets Tilton. After discovering the Elves’ hiding spots, guests may return to Shopper Services for a delightful holiday toy.
“We know how much families enjoy the tradition of The Elf on the Shelf,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Manager Madison Harris. “Our adventurous Scout Elves are eager to lead guests on a special holiday mission this year to search, solve and win a prize — and we invite everyone to join the magic and memories at Tanger Outlets Tilton.”
The open-air outlet shopping destination is stocked and ready for guests to visit early this holiday season to discover real stye and real savings, with deals and incentives to assist in all holiday gifting needs. To learn more about The Elf on The Shelf Scavenger Hunt at Tanger Outlets Tilton, visit tangeroutlets.com/elfontheshelf or tangeroutlets.com/Tilton.
The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt complements additional holiday happenings at Tanger Outlets Tilton, including the 40th Annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction that will be onsite and live at Tanger Outlets Tilton from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10. The Auction will air daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be an in-person, socially distanced viewing on set, and “curbside pickup” for winning bidders who prefer to remain in their cars.
In the 40 years that the community has come together for the Auction, an impressive $7 million has been awarded to local nonprofit organizations, all through volunteer efforts, community donations and corporate sponsorship. For more information about the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, visit Childrensauction.com.
