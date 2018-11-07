MEREDITH — Through the generosity of Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, the Annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Meredith Community Center. Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant has partnered with the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department to provide the meal, served at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and deliveries will be made between 10:45‐11:30 a.m.
This meal is intended for those in Meredith and surrounding towns who are alone, or wish to celebrate with new friends. Meal deliveries will be offered to residents of Meredith, Center Harbor, and New Hampton who are housebound and unable to attend the meal at the community center.
To register to attend or receive a meal delivery, contact Terri Thompson at the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department at 603-279‐8197, or tthompson@meredithnh.org. Registration is required by Nov. 19.
