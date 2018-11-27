CONCORD — This December, the Canterbury Singers will present programs of song and dance at two free Bach’s Lunch programs at Concord Community Music School.
The first, on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 12:10 p.m., will feature Mary Ann Haagen, a longtime scholar of Shaker arts from Enfield, presenting “For Dancing Is the Soul's Delight: Shaker Marches, Dances and Motioning Songs.” The Shakers used movement to generate and sustain spiritual energy in worship. Haagen will discuss how the Shakers’ dance tradition connects to songs that describe the spiritual work accomplished through dance, and that articulate the ways in which physical movement propels believers forward in their faith journey.
The following Thursday, Dec. 13, at 12:10 p.m., will feature the Canterbury Singers, with director Kathryn Southworth, presenting “We Make You Kindly Welcome: A Shaker Christmas.”
The Canterbury Singers originated at Canterbury Shaker Village more than 20 years ago, and are now a program of the Concord Community Music School. The group has expanded into a musical community of devoted singers and admirers of the Shaker legacy. In addition to sharing traditional and Christmas-related tunes, hymns, and anthems of the Shakers, the Canterbury Singers will invite the audience to join them in traditional carols of the season.
Bach’s Lunch programs are free to the public, and take place from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on the first and second Thursdays of each month, from November through May, in the Music School’s Recital Hall at 23 Wall St., downtown Concord.
For more information, call 603-228-1196 or visit www.ccmusicschool.org.
