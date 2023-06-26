Jim Chase, board member of Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation reads the names of the scholarship recipients, as Chris Guilmett, assistant director of LRSF, presents the recipients with their award packets. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation recently announced its 2023 High School scholarship recipients. The foundation is particularly thankful to all of the 288 donors who made this possible. Time was taken at each of the award presentations to read the names and acknowledge the donors who deserve the credit for this successful scholarship season. This year, LRSF awarded $666,600 to 326 recipients, from entering college freshmen through seniors and grad students.
Since the inception of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation in 1956, through this year’s award season, thanks to the generosity of over 600 donors, not including the thousands who have contributed to specific memorial funds or special fundraisers over the Foundations 67 year history, a total of over $9.2 million has been awarded to more than 6,100 Lakes Region students.
Karen Switzer, executive director and Chris Guilmett, assistant director of the foundation, along with LRSF board members, presented students with their scholarship award packets at the Awards Night celebrations at the area high schools in the Lakes Region, as well as those students attending The Huot Center. Past years’ graduates pursuing a secondary education will be receiving their award packets in the mail.
A complete list of donors and award recipients can be found on the LRSF website at: lrscholarship.org.
If you would like more information on becoming a donor, contact the LRSF office at 603-527-3533.
